'He rode three lots this morning' - Nico de Boinville back 15 days after breaking collarbone

Nico de Boinville was back at Seven Barrows to ride three lots on Saturday, 15 days after breaking his collarbone in a fall at Doncaster, raising the possibility he could return to ride some of trainer Nicky Henderson' s biggest stars in the coming weeks.

De Boinville was ruled out after a fall from Therapist in a juvenile hurdle on December 29, but has been in the gym this week and came through Saturday's test unscathed.

"He rode three lots this morning," said Henderson. "That's the first time [since the injury] and he says it's great. Apparently, he's been in the gym too."

Asked if he hoped De Boinville would be fit to ride Jonbon in next Saturday's BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot, Henderson said: "Nico is not going to tell us he's fit to ride if he's not, so let's see how he is. He's got to pass doctors and everything, and they are the ones who call the tune, to be honest.

"Nico could say he's fine but it doesn't mean the medics will. I hope for Nico's sake he is, but we're covered. James Bowen has been doing great and we're ready for all eventualities. Jonbon worked great this morning and it's all systems go."

Henderson said De Boinville's availability would have "no bearing whatsoever" on Constitution Hill 's participation at Cheltenham in the International Hurdle on January 27.

Henderson added: "We'll get to that when the time comes."

The Champion Hurdle winner has had one outing this season, an untroubled success in Kempton's Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day at long odds-on.

