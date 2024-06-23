What we learned from Royal Ascot: the Aidan O'Brien bounce back continues, Murphy rides like a champion and Wathnan rises

Royal Ascot is over but it produced its fair share of highlights, disappointments and interesting storylines for the coming months. Here, we take a look at a few of the key takeouts from a brilliant meeting.

O'Brien trajectory looks ominous for the rest

Aidan O’Brien had an envious team of juveniles last season, which made the sluggish start to the season all the more surprising.

Whatever the reason for that tepid beginning, last year’s juveniles certainly seem to be in full swing for their three-year-old campaigns and it begs the question about what sort of trajectory they are on for the rest of the season.

The sky appears to be the limit again for City Of Troy after his Derby bounce back, but there were plenty of others who took a similar stride forward during Royal Ascot.

Illinois and Port Fairy look likely to feature prominently in Group 1 middle-distance or staying contests later in the season after upping their levels to win the Queen’s Vase and Ribblesdale respectively, having run in Derby and Oaks trials when last seen.

Illinois and Ryan Moore winning the Queen's Vase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Even in defeat, there were plenty of positives to take among the Classic generation.

Opera Singer seemed to be edging her way back towards her excellent juvenile efforts with a fine second in the Coronation, while Henry Longfellow was an even more obvious positive with a valiant performance when chasing home Rosallion in a very hot St James’s Palace Stakes.

You would not be laying long odds about either of that pair landing Group 1s again this season.

The juveniles do not look bad either, with Fairy Godmother and Bedtime Story producing two of the boldest performances of the week for different reasons. It's a rather ominous sign for those looking to take on O'Brien.

Riding like a champion

It's far too early to be getting overly engaged in the jockeys' championship, but leader Oisin Murphy confirmed the impression he is back riding at the peak of his powers during an excellent Royal Ascot.

Although he didn't quite hit the heights of the 2021 royal meeting when he had five winners and claimed the top jockey prize, it was another strong week.

Owner David Howden hugs Oisin Murphy after Running Lion won the Duke of Cambridge Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Murphy timed his challenge to perfection on Asfoora to provide a welcome international winner for the connections based in Australia in the King Charles III Stakes, and it was a similar story at the backend of the meeting when he produced a superbly patient ride on Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

However, he also showcased his great versatility as a rider when making all on Running Lion in the Duke of Cambridge, arguably one of the rides of the week. It was an expertly judged, front-running ride on a filly who stays further and has not always been entirely straightforward, as she showed when becoming upset before the start of the Oaks last season.

Wild Tiger was another winner for the three-time champion jockey, while he hit the bar on several other occasions. He might not have matched Ryan Moore in the race for top-jockey honours, but it was a reminder on a truly global stage of the talent the 28-year-old jockey possesses.

Wathnan shoots . . . and scores

What a difference a year makes. Wathnan , the racing operation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were almost entirely unknown heading into last year's royal meeting, but that soon changed when two of their three runners emerged on top, notably Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup under Frankie Dettori.

They certainly weren't an unknown this time around. We had become accustomed to Ballydoyle and Godolphin doing battle over the five days – see Kyprios v Trawlerman in the Gold Cup as a reminder of that rivalry – but Wathnan could be muscling in on that if they continue on their relentless upwards trajectory.

Barely a day passed in the weeks leading up to Royal Ascot without news of another Wathnan purchase, and the operation's racing manager Richard Brown revealed Royal Ascot had been a key target when discussions took place in Qatar over the winter.

Shareholder (James Doyle) with Karl Burke and Ali Al Kobeissi after winning the Norfolk Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

A team in excess of 20 went to post and it would seem fair to describe the week as a successful one. From 28 runners, Wathnan walked away with four winners, including two juvenile races and the Jersey with Haatem . Another four finished second and three more in third.

With the expectation of more purchases in the future, the growing force of European racing appears here to stay for the long-term.

Classic team in pole position

If there was a weakness to Royal Ascot, it was perhaps the depth of the Group 1s for older horses. The King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes did not look vintage, and neither did the Queen Anne nor the Prince of Wales's.

In contrast, the St James's Palace and Coronation looked strong and, despite some high-profile late absentees, the Commonwealth Cup featured an impressive winner in Inisherin .

The generations will clash soon enough and I'd suggest the likes of Rosallion and Inisherin will be widely favoured against Charyn and Khaadem.

