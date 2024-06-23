Nick Watts adds four selections to his ante-post portfolio after finding 14-1 Royal Ascot winner

The market for the 1,000 Guineas took a couple of significant shifts during Royal Ascot week, but it’s a filly not in action last week who I’m really warming to for the race.

Albany winner Fairy Godmother was slashed for the first fillies’ Classic after that impressive success, but such was the ease with which Bedtime Story took Saturday's Chesham Stakes that she soon knocked Fairy Godmother off her perch as favourite. She is a best-priced 3-1 while there's 6-1 available for Fairy Godmother.

It's only mid-June but Aidan O'Brien has an embarrassment of riches in the fillies' juvenile division and, after a significant form boost, I’m now keener than ever on Giselle , who was flagged up in this column after a hugely promising length-and-a-quarter second behind Bedtime Story on her debut at Leopardstown recently.