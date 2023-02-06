What we learned from Entain's latest trading update
Entain delivered a strong trading update last week
Entain issued a well-received trading update last week, raising its profits guidance for 2022 after a record quarter for the owner of Ladbrokes and Coral.
Here are some of the things we learned from last week's announcement.
UK continues to be hard work thanks to affordability measures
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement