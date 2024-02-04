Racing Post logo
premium

'We can leave with our heads held high' - Henry Spiller to hand in his licence

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Trainer Henry Spiller is to hand in his licence this week and put his Sackville House Stables in Newmarket up for sale, with plans afoot to move to Ireland to pursue "a fresh challenge" in the racing industry.

The 38-year-old has saddled more than 100 winners in Britain and France during his eight-year spell training but, unlike many making the move, is happy to be walking away in a healthy financial position.

Published on 4 February 2024

Last updated 16:00, 4 February 2024

