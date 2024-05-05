'I had to push myself to keep moving forward' - Alpinista's groom Annabel Willis making most of pastures new at Ed Dunlop's
From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport's heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday.
Annabel Willis, devoted groom to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Alpinista, has explained to the Grapevine her reasons for moving yards to become Ed Dunlop’s pupil assistant.
Willis joined Sir Mark Prescott’s Heath House Stables in 2017 on work experience before becoming the trainer’s travelling head lass and enjoying her high-profile association with Alpinista.
Published on 5 May 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 14:00, 5 May 2024
- 'I think he's one of the best jockeys riding in Britain' - Toby Lawes signs up Kevin Brogan
- 'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period
- 'I love the adrenaline of racing' - Leeds forward Georginio Rutter buys second horse with David O'Meara
- Highclere back in business with in-form trainer Ben Pauling
- Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024
