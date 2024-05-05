'I had to push myself to keep moving forward' - Alpinista's groom Annabel Willis making most of pastures new at Ed Dunlop's

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@

Annabel Willis, devoted groom to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine Alpinista , has explained to the Grapevine her reasons for moving yards to become Ed Dunlop’s pupil assistant.

Willis joined Sir Mark Prescott’s Heath House Stables in 2017 on work experience before becoming the trainer’s travelling head lass and enjoying her high-profile association with Alpinista.