'I think he's one of the best jockeys riding in Britain' - Toby Lawes signs up Kevin Brogan

Trainer Toby Lawes has signed up Kevin Brogan as the yard's first jockey ahead of the new jumps season and the pair almost sealed the new partnership in the best possible way when Surrey Quest was beaten a nose in the Scottish Grand National.

"In the past couple of weeks we've signed up Kevin as first jockey for next season and we nearly got off to a flyer," said Lawes. "I've used him since he was a conditional and he's always got on well with our horses and staff – and I love the way he rides. He's just lacking rides at the minute, which I think he should be getting.