'I think he's one of the best jockeys riding in Britain' - Toby Lawes signs up Kevin Brogan
From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
Trainer Toby Lawes has signed up Kevin Brogan as the yard's first jockey ahead of the new jumps season and the pair almost sealed the new partnership in the best possible way when Surrey Quest was beaten a nose in the Scottish Grand National.
"In the past couple of weeks we've signed up Kevin as first jockey for next season and we nearly got off to a flyer," said Lawes. "I've used him since he was a conditional and he's always got on well with our horses and staff – and I love the way he rides. He's just lacking rides at the minute, which I think he should be getting.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 28 April 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:00, 28 April 2024
- 'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period
- 'I love the adrenaline of racing' - Leeds forward Georginio Rutter buys second horse with David O'Meara
- Highclere back in business with in-form trainer Ben Pauling
- Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024
- 'It’s like turning back the clock' - Darryll Holland teams up with old weighing-room mate Liam Jones
- 'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period
- 'I love the adrenaline of racing' - Leeds forward Georginio Rutter buys second horse with David O'Meara
- Highclere back in business with in-form trainer Ben Pauling
- Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024
- 'It’s like turning back the clock' - Darryll Holland teams up with old weighing-room mate Liam Jones