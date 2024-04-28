Racing Post logo
'I think he's one of the best jockeys riding in Britain' - Toby Lawes signs up Kevin Brogan

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Trainer Toby Lawes has signed up Kevin Brogan as the yard's first jockey ahead of the new jumps season and the pair almost sealed the new partnership in the best possible way when Surrey Quest was beaten a nose in the Scottish Grand National.

"In the past couple of weeks we've signed up Kevin as first jockey for next season and we nearly got off to a flyer," said Lawes. "I've used him since he was a conditional and he's always got on well with our horses and staff – and I love the way he rides. He's just lacking rides at the minute, which I think he should be getting.

Published on 28 April 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 28 April 2024

