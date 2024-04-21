'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

The Grapevine understands that Martyn and Freddie Meade , who have not had a runner since October and been the subject of speculation they might stop training, will apparently continue to operate, albeit on a much lower scale.

Meade snr started training in 1993, but took a break after the 2006 campaign only to return six years later, since when he has been part of Flat racing's furniture.