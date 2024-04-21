'The only thing you can do is lie fallow and regroup' - Meades to return with scaled-back operation following blank period
The Grapevine understands that Martyn and Freddie Meade, who have not had a runner since October and been the subject of speculation they might stop training, will apparently continue to operate, albeit on a much lower scale.
Meade snr started training in 1993, but took a break after the 2006 campaign only to return six years later, since when he has been part of Flat racing's furniture.
Published on 21 April 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:00, 21 April 2024
