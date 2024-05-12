Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Gary Bardwell back in the saddle with the Gosdens after being hospitalised with heart scare

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Gary Bardwell has returned to the saddle in a new role with John and Thady Gosden after recovering from a heart scare in March that led to him being rushed to hospital.

The dual champion apprentice, who was recently made redundant by Godolphin after 20 years, briefly blacked out while riding work for trainer Conrad Allen in Newmarket, an episode which led to him being fitted with a stent.

Published on 12 May 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:50, 12 May 2024

