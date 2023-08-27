Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Vauban still value for Melbourne Cup after one heck of a form boost

We are fully accustomed to the strength in depth Willie Mullins possesses over jumps, but after the Ebor he seems to have quite a stranglehold on the Melbourne Cup – although he would never admit it.

Absurde won the Ebor at York on Saturday, doing well to edge ahead close home having looked like getting swamped, and ordinarily you could fancy him for a Melbourne Cup, which was mooted afterwards.

But what does this mean for Vauban? He beat Absurde by seven and a half lengths off level weights at Royal Ascot, so surely if he copes with the not insignificant travel issues of jetting to the other side of the world, he has to have a great chance of winning at Flemington.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor
Published on 27 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 27 August 2023
icon
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles