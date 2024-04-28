Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
14:00 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

This Navan eyecatcher laid down quite a marker for the Oaks - she'll definitely stay the trip

There was an air of inevitability about the finish of the bet365 Gold Cup, as hard as Annual Invictus tried to stop the Willie Mullins big Saturday handicap bandwagon.

It was 17-2 shot Minella Cocooner who came home in front this time, rounding off a novice campaign that has become more impressive as it has gone along. The win followed on from a good third in the Irish Grand National on his previous start, and he looks the perfect type for Aintree next year. You can back him at 25-1 for the Grand National, and that would appear a natural aim as he is not one for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

This is far more of a time to consider ante-post pokes on the Flat, though, and there were some eyecatching performances at Navan on Saturday, headed by the Dermot Weld-trained Ezeliya, who won the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes when beating hot favourite Purple Lily.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Nick WattsWeeklies editor

Published on 28 April 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:03, 28 April 2024

iconCopy
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles