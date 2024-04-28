This Navan eyecatcher laid down quite a marker for the Oaks - she'll definitely stay the trip
There was an air of inevitability about the finish of the bet365 Gold Cup, as hard as Annual Invictus tried to stop the Willie Mullins big Saturday handicap bandwagon.
It was 17-2 shot Minella Cocooner who came home in front this time, rounding off a novice campaign that has become more impressive as it has gone along. The win followed on from a good third in the Irish Grand National on his previous start, and he looks the perfect type for Aintree next year. You can back him at 25-1 for the Grand National, and that would appear a natural aim as he is not one for the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
This is far more of a time to consider ante-post pokes on the Flat, though, and there were some eyecatching performances at Navan on Saturday, headed by the Dermot Weld-trained Ezeliya, who won the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes when beating hot favourite Purple Lily.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 28 April 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:03, 28 April 2024
- We may not have seen a Classic winner in the trials - but there was a 10-1 Chester Cup hopeful who caught my eye
- Why this Aintree Grade 1 winner has all the attributes to go a long way over fences next season
- Irish trainer daring to dream of Classic glory but it's not Aidan O'Brien - it's Gavin Hernon in France
- Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival
- We may not have seen a Classic winner in the trials - but there was a 10-1 Chester Cup hopeful who caught my eye
- Why this Aintree Grade 1 winner has all the attributes to go a long way over fences next season
- Irish trainer daring to dream of Classic glory but it's not Aidan O'Brien - it's Gavin Hernon in France
- Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival