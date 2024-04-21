We may not have seen a Classic winner in the trials - but there was a 10-1 Chester Cup hopeful who caught my eye

Did we see a Guineas winner last week? There were plenty of trials but City Of Troy, Rosallion, Fallen Angel and Ylang Ylang all kept their powder dry, so in my view it is unlikely.

That doesn't mean to say the trials were all irrelevant, however, and the impressive wins of Haatem in the Craven and Jayarebe in the Feilden Stakes were boosts for Rosallion's 2,000 Guineas chances.

Haatem absolutely destroyed his field in the Craven and is now 25-1 for Guineas glory, but both his trainer Richard Hannon and his jockey Sean Levey were quick to explain afterwards that Rosallion is better than him, certainly at home.