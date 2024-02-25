Two-mile chase division receives welcome shot of interest after Ferny Hollow return - three things we learned this week

Here are three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Ferny a welcome addition to two-mile chase mix

It was good to see Ferny Hollow back on the racecourse for the first time in 791 days. The nine-year-old was only having his eighth start under rules and clearly retains plenty of the class he showed in his days as a bumper horse and in novice chases, jumping slickly and coasting clear under Paul Townend.

Evidently the big challenge for the team at Closutton is going to be keeping him sound, but should they achieve that then he is a fascinating addition to the two-mile chase division for the major spring festivals.

Willie Mullins did not sound keen to embrace a quick turnaround for the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 17 days time, so prices of 6-1 about Ferny Hollow for that target can be taken with a large pinch of salt.

However, we can hopefully look forward to seeing what ability truly remains at Aintree, Fairyhouse or Punchestown.

Matt Butler

Future looks bright for Kalif Du Berlais

Kalif Du Berlais confirmed his promise in Saturday's Adonis Juvenile Hurdle and he shapes as if he will make a far superior staying chaser.

The French-bred four-year-old has done well to win his three races so far with that in mind, and he had enough grit and quality to see off Flat recruit Givemefive in a cracking battle to remain unbeaten.

His immediate future will not include this year's Cheltenham Festival but could involve Aintree instead, although it wouldn't be a surprise if his trainer Paul Nicholls played the patient game and held him back for a novice chase campaign next season.

Kalif Du Berlais (yellow) and Givemefive jump the last together in the Adonis Credit: Mark Cranham

We've seen Nicholls opt for that approach many times, particularly with ones trained for some of his yard's biggest supporters in John Hales, Ged Mason, Sir Alex Ferguson and Peter Done, as Kalif Du Berlais is.

Like their big-money buy Caldwell Potter, Kalif Du Berlais was bought with the express purpose of winning a Cheltenham Gold Cup and so there is little sense in going too hard too soon. It may be 2026 or 2027 before we truly see the best of him.

Sam Hendry

Spirit Dancer can continue to scale heights

Speaking of Ferguson, Mason and Done, they struck gold again in the Middle East with Spirit Dancer on Saturday and there may be more big prizes to plunder yet.

In winning the Neom Turf Cup at Riyadh, the Richard Fahey-trained seven-year-old emulated Mostahdaf, who picked up the prize last year on his way to a multiple Group 1-winning campaign.

Spirit Dancer with his winning connections at Riyadh Credit: Edward Whitaker

Setting expectations as high as the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International is unrealistic given Mostahdaf was two years younger and had a lot fewer miles on the clock, but the rate of progress Spirit Dancer has made since stepping out of handicap company is startling.

Rated 97 in July, he had improved that mark to 119 before his trip to Saudi Arabia and will be comfortably in the 120s now. There should be plenty more nice Group prizes to target internationally and back at home.

A first Group 1 attempt in the Dubai Sheema Classic is a possible next step and although that would be his toughest assignment yet, he would hold a fitness advantage against the likes of Auguste Rodin and should not be ruled out.

Sam Hendry

