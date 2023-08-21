Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

Three things we learned from 888 half-year results following turbulent period

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
William Hill: steady growth forecast across betting shops in 2023
William Hill: steady growth forecast across betting shops in 2023Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

888 Holdings, the parent company of William Hill, released its results for the first half of 2023 last week following a turbulent period for the firm.

The acquisition of William Hill last year helped boost 888's headline figures, although the ongoing effect of affordability measures meant there was a seven per cent fall in revenues on a like-for-like basis.

The year started with chief executive Itai Pazner leaving abruptly in January and the Gambling Commission launching an investigation following the purchase of a stake in 888 by a group of investors including Kenny Alexander, the former chief executive of GVC Holdings.

Published on 21 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 August 2023
