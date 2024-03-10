Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
premium

'The bacon sandwiches are coming thick and fast' - Susan Corbett team celebrating five winners from seven jumps runners

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Forget Champagne and cigars. They have a much more down to earth way of celebrating in Newcastle.

When the Grapevine rang Otterburn to congratulate Susan Corbett on an amazing run of form, which saw her send out five winners from seven jumps runners, the trainer revealed: "We're all delighted and the bacon sandwiches are coming thick and fast from our local shop.

Racing Post staff

Published on 10 March 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 10 March 2024

