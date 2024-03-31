Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024
From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
New colours will represent Andrew Balding's acclaimed Kingsclere yard this season via two Teme Valley juveniles – the first outright horses that outfit has had with the leading trainer.
Teme Valley founder Jim Cockburn previously had horses in a different guise with Balding and his relatively new enterprise featured last season in the ownership of Purosangue, who raced in the colours of Opulence Thoroughbreds.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 31 March 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:00, 31 March 2024
- 'It’s like turning back the clock' - Darryll Holland teams up with old weighing-room mate Liam Jones
- James Horton back with a bang at new base with fancied Lincoln contender
- 'The bacon sandwiches are coming thick and fast' - Susan Corbett team celebrating five winners from seven jumps runners
- Robyn Brisland to join Alice Haynes as assistant trainer after saddling last runner at end of January
- 'I’m a young 46. I've plenty of mileage left' - Eddie Ahern plans to relaunch riding career in Denmark
- 'It’s like turning back the clock' - Darryll Holland teams up with old weighing-room mate Liam Jones
- James Horton back with a bang at new base with fancied Lincoln contender
- 'The bacon sandwiches are coming thick and fast' - Susan Corbett team celebrating five winners from seven jumps runners
- Robyn Brisland to join Alice Haynes as assistant trainer after saddling last runner at end of January
- 'I’m a young 46. I've plenty of mileage left' - Eddie Ahern plans to relaunch riding career in Denmark