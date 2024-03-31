Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
16:15 PlumptonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
16:15 PlumptonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

New colours will represent Andrew Balding's acclaimed Kingsclere yard this season via two Teme Valley juveniles – the first outright horses that outfit has had with the leading trainer. 

Teme Valley founder Jim Cockburn previously had horses in a different guise with Balding and his relatively new enterprise featured last season in the ownership of Purosangue, who raced in the colours of Opulence Thoroughbreds.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 31 March 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 31 March 2024

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine