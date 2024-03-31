Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

New colours will represent Andrew Balding's acclaimed Kingsclere yard this season via two Teme Valley juveniles – the first outright horses that outfit has had with the leading trainer.

Teme Valley founder Jim Cockburn previously had horses in a different guise with Balding and his relatively new enterprise featured last season in the ownership of Purosangue, who raced in the colours of Opulence Thoroughbreds.