Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:05 LeopardstownHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:05 LeopardstownHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureRacing Grapevine
premium

Highclere back in business with in-form trainer Ben Pauling

Racing Post staff

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Selling yourself is an important part of being a trainer and it seems Ben Pauling has done that after re-entering the fold at Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

Pauling, who has enjoyed another brilliant campaign, had a horse for Highclere called Conceal, who left his yard in 2021 after an undistinguished time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 April 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 7 April 2024

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine