Highclere back in business with in-form trainer Ben Pauling

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Selling yourself is an important part of being a trainer and it seems Ben Pauling has done that after re-entering the fold at Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

Pauling, who has enjoyed another brilliant campaign, had a horse for Highclere called Conceal, who left his yard in 2021 after an undistinguished time.