'I love the adrenaline of racing' - Leeds forward Georginio Rutter buys second horse with David O'Meara
From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
Leeds United's star forward Georginio Rutter has told the Grapevine his dreams of winning the sport's biggest races are the motivation behind his first move into ownership.
Rutter has strengthened the well-established link between racing and football by teaming up with trainer David O'Meara this year after acquiring smart miler Bopedro, who has run twice in his yellow and pink silks at Lingfield.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 April 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:00, 14 April 2024
- Highclere back in business with in-form trainer Ben Pauling
- Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024
- 'It’s like turning back the clock' - Darryll Holland teams up with old weighing-room mate Liam Jones
- James Horton back with a bang at new base with fancied Lincoln contender
- 'The bacon sandwiches are coming thick and fast' - Susan Corbett team celebrating five winners from seven jumps runners
- Highclere back in business with in-form trainer Ben Pauling
- Teme Valley colours to be carried by Andrew Balding juveniles in 2024
- 'It’s like turning back the clock' - Darryll Holland teams up with old weighing-room mate Liam Jones
- James Horton back with a bang at new base with fancied Lincoln contender
- 'The bacon sandwiches are coming thick and fast' - Susan Corbett team celebrating five winners from seven jumps runners