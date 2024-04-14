'I love the adrenaline of racing' - Leeds forward Georginio Rutter buys second horse with David O'Meara

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Leeds United's star forward Georginio Rutter has told the Grapevine his dreams of winning the sport's biggest races are the motivation behind his first move into ownership.

Rutter has strengthened the well-established link between racing and football by teaming up with trainer David O'Meara this year after acquiring smart miler Bopedro , who has run twice in his yellow and pink silks at Lingfield.