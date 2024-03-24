'It’s like turning back the clock' - Darryll Holland teams up with old weighing-room mate Liam Jones

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

It seems just like old times at Harraton Court stables near Newmarket where trainer Darryll Holland has linked up with former weighing-room colleague Liam Jones .

Jones, who was forced to quit the saddle a year ago after partnering more than 600 winners, had been riding out for Simon and Ed Crisford since August, but received a decent offer to become acting understudy to the Exning-based Holland, who enjoyed his best season as a trainer in 2023.