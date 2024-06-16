Adaay In Devon's Sandown success points to chances of Commonwealth Cup hope - three things we learned this week

Three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Adaay In Devon with a Commonwealth Cup form boost

Rod Millman’s Adaay In Devon claimed a hard-fought victory in the Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown on Saturday. The three-year-old made all under Silvestre de Sousa and her head success was worth upgrading as she gave 3lb to all bar one of her six rivals.

The filly gave a timely form boost to Karl Burke’s Commonwealth Cup hope Elite Status, who she had finished a four-and-a-quarter-length third behind in last month’s Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury.

Elite Status struggled for form towards the end of his juvenile campaign but bounced back in no uncertain terms in the Carnarvon, where his win produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 117.

That figure is a ten-year high for the Carnarvon, which has also proven to be a strong recent Royal Ascot trial.

Creative Force took the Jersey Stakes following his success in 2021 while last year’s winner Shaquille followed up in the Commonwealth Cup.

Joe Eccles

Racing's royal history on show at York

Horseracing's rich history with the royal family is what sets it apart from other pastimes, and the 34th running of the Queen Mother's Cup at York on Saturday was a reminder of how deep-rooted their ties to our sport are, just days before Ascot's showpiece meeting.

The richest race for female amateur riders in Britain, the Queen Mother's Cup was first run in 1988, when the Princess Royal strolled home by 12 lengths aboard the Ian Balding-trained Insular.

While it was just a trophy presented to the Princess Royal from the Queen Mother back then, Serena Brotherton, a convincing winner of the 2024 running on Lord Melbourne, toasted her success with her own weight in champagne.

However, the race also begs the question: why are there no amateur races at the royal meeting? The pure joy and emotion from 53-year-old Brotherton, landing a fourth success in the race after her first in 1999, was clear for everyone to see.

Riding winners on an almost daily basis is commonplace for the sport's elite, who will be out in full force this week, but surely there is room at the flagship meeting of the Flat calendar to celebrate the amateur side of the sport – for whom riding any winner means the world.

Harry Wilson

Age but a number for Knight

There are not many better sights in racing than seeing a popular veteran roll back the years and racegoers at Chester were treated to just that when Copper Knight won the 5f handicap on Saturday.

In 2016, a then juvenile Copper Knight was opening his account at the third time of asking when taking the Lily Agnes Stakes. Fast forward eight years and 92 starts, and the ten-year-old secured his 15th success over the same course and distance.

Copper Knight: popular sprinter scored at Chester Credit: Mark Cranham

In that time, the Tim Easterby-trained sprinter has amassed a big following thanks largely to his exploits at York, where his seven victories make him the winningmost horse on the Knavesmire.

He may no longer be operating at the heights that saw him rated 106 and winning a Listed race at his favourite track, but Easterby has done a tremendous job in getting Copper Knight to the races time after time, and keeping him in winning form.

It will be a sad day when connections call time on Copper Knight's career, but his exploits will live long in the memory for his many followers.

Harry Wilson

The Last Word:

