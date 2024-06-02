David Menuisier most definitely a trainer worth noting while Ryan Moore shines again at Epsom

Three key takeaways from across the week . . .

Menuisier's runners should not be discounted

David Menuisier has not been quiet about his squad's strength this season and, after he produced another big-price placing in Friday's Oaks , it is about time we started to listen.

The Sussex-based trainer claimed a 50-1 third in the Epsom Classic with War Chimes , who was slightly wayward in her challenge down the home straight but made up ground quickly on runner-up Dance Sequence and seemed to relish her first try over a mile and a half.

As Menuisier waited on the track for his filly to return in the aftermath of the race he was already noting how the French Listed winner carried strong form from last year but had been discounted due to her price. It was a similar tale in the 1,000 Guineas where Tamfana suffered a luckless run and was just a length off the winner despite her 33-1 price.

War Chimes (left) charges home for third behind Ezeliya in the Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker

Add in Caius Chorister , who was the outsider in a top-class staying field, when going down by just a head in last month's Sagaro Stakes, and it is easy to see why Menuisier could be frustrated his clearly flourishing talent is regularly being underappreciated in the market.

Caius Chorister is still double figures for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, while his German 2,000 Guineas winner Devil's Point is a best-priced 33-1 for the Sussex Stakes, which takes place a week and a half after War Chimes lines up in the Irish Oaks.

Menuisier's yard is evidently bursting with talent and it may pay to get on side sooner rather than later.

Catherine Macrae

Trackcraft a huge plus for Epsom success

Epsom is a notoriously difficult track for horses to handle, especially over the Derby and Oaks trip, with an almost seven-furlong uphill run followed by a sharp left-hand turn and a descent that has a camber.

There have been plenty of horses who have followed defeat in Epsom’s Classic with Group success on a more conventional course and the one who stood out at the meeting had to be Dance Sequence , who never looked at home on the idiosyncratic track when finishing second in the Oaks.

She has to be of major interest at somewhere like Ascot or York, and possibly even more so when dropping to a mile and a quarter.

But it is not just the horses who need trackcraft, it is the jockeys too, and the Princess Elizabeth Stakes was evidence of the many hard-luck stories that can occur on the Downs.

Breege (second from left) wins the Princess Elizabeth Stakes from Chic Colombine (left) and Royal Dress (red and white) Credit: Edward Whitaker

Take nothing away from winner Breege, but Ben Coen had to sit and suffer behind a wall of horses on Royal Dress, while Chic Colombine's rider William Buick was squeezed out before finishing with a rattle for second.

There were some excellent Epsom rides on show, though, with Jamie Spencer's Diomed victory on Royal Scotsman a notable mention, while Ryan Moore once again displayed his brilliant track nous to pinch the Coronation Cup from the front aboard Luxembourg.

Moore's operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate at the track in the last five years (nine wins from 36 rides) but had only four rides at this year's Derby festival. Very rarely does he get things wrong with his course knowledge a big help.

Harry Wilson

London Gold Cup a breeding ground for winners

Newbury’s London Gold Cup is a race that it often pays to follow and the form of this year’s contest received a boost when Persica took the 1m2f handicap at Epsom on Saturday.

Richard Hannon’s colt finished fourth at Newbury last month and a switch to more positive tactics saw him run out an impressive winner of the Derby day opener.

Persica holds an entry in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot later this month – for which he is now joint-favourite with some firms – and his proven stamina will be an asset dropped back to a mile for that assignment.

Persica ridden by Sean Levey wins the 1m2f handicap at Epsom racecourse Credit: John Grossick

Harry Charlton’s King’s Gambit finished five and a half lengths in front of Persica when winning the London Gold Cup and looks a horse destined for Group races. Similar comments apply to Aidan O’Brien’s Chantilly , who finished third and holds entries in the King Edward VII Stakes and the Irish Derby.

After travelling noticeably well, Amo Racing’s Poniros finished a neck ahead of Chantilly at Newbury. He could be bound for the King George V Stakes next at the royal meeting, a race Desert Hero landed last year having finished eighth in the London Gold Cup on his previous start.

Joe Eccles

