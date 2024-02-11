Shishkin and Edwardstone breathe life into Britain's hopes for feature races at Cheltenham Festival

Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury had more impact on the Cheltenham Festival ante-post markets than many had probably anticipated.

The performances of Edwardstone and Shishkin might not have had Willie Mullins waking up in a cold sweat, but their wins may have given him cause to ponder a little, especially in the case of El Fabiolo.

To say Edwardstone was on a retrieval mission heading into the Game Spirit would be an understatement after three handsome defeats this season, but the switch to front-running tactics appeared to galvanise him and he produced a power-packed display to win by 40 lengths – and the race looked as good as done after a mile, so much was he enjoying himself.