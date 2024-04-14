Why this Aintree Grade 1 winner has all the attributes to go a long way over fences next season
I Am Maximus was a tremendous winner of the Grand National and could well be on the Grade 1 trail next season, with Willie Mullins even mentioning the Gold Cup as a potential aim.
He is 20-1 to win the Gold Cup and there's little doubt the horse is up to a crack at that level, but you suspect his season would have to go seriously well – or Galopin Des Champs would have to go wrong – for him to end up there.
This season’s winner is on a hat-trick in the race, after all, and would Mullins risk compromising his chance to join Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate as a triple Gold Cup winner with friendly fire?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 April 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 20:13, 14 April 2024
- Irish trainer daring to dream of Classic glory but it's not Aidan O'Brien - it's Gavin Hernon in France
- Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival
- Gordon Elliott pair look good for Cheltenham stamina tests - and this 33-1 shot should thrive over longer trips
- A good festival for Willie Mullins could see the 8-1 about this talented stayer disappear for post-Cheltenham target
- Irish trainer daring to dream of Classic glory but it's not Aidan O'Brien - it's Gavin Hernon in France
- Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival
- Gordon Elliott pair look good for Cheltenham stamina tests - and this 33-1 shot should thrive over longer trips
- A good festival for Willie Mullins could see the 8-1 about this talented stayer disappear for post-Cheltenham target