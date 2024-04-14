Why this Aintree Grade 1 winner has all the attributes to go a long way over fences next season

I Am Maximus was a tremendous winner of the Grand National and could well be on the Grade 1 trail next season, with Willie Mullins even mentioning the Gold Cup as a potential aim.

He is 20-1 to win the Gold Cup and there's little doubt the horse is up to a crack at that level, but you suspect his season would have to go seriously well – or Galopin Des Champs would have to go wrong – for him to end up there.

This season’s winner is on a hat-trick in the race, after all, and would Mullins risk compromising his chance to join Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate as a triple Gold Cup winner with friendly fire?