Irish trainer daring to dream of Classic glory but it's not Aidan O'Brien - it's Gavin Hernon in France
Classic trials are normally all about Aidan O’Brien but, with the Ballydoyle maestro having a mixed time at Leopardstown, the big Classic mover instead came at Longchamp, where Dare To Dream took the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux in good style.
Trained in France by Irishman Gavin Hernon, Dare To Dream had previously come third behind Content and Kitty Rose in a Group 3 at the Curragh in October, and ought to improve as she goes up in trip.
Her dam is closely related to Arc winner Danedream and she does have an entry in the Oaks, for which she is now a top price of 25-1 with Sky Bet (as short as 16-1 with Paddy Power).
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 April 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:30, 7 April 2024
- Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival
- Gordon Elliott pair look good for Cheltenham stamina tests - and this 33-1 shot should thrive over longer trips
- A good festival for Willie Mullins could see the 8-1 about this talented stayer disappear for post-Cheltenham target
- Ferny Hollow's presence would add extra spice to Champion Chase next month
- Sunday's Naas contest points towards a Classic formline to follow
- A 20-1 winner at Cheltenham - and now I’m wading in with a 25-1 shot for next year’s festival
- Gordon Elliott pair look good for Cheltenham stamina tests - and this 33-1 shot should thrive over longer trips
- A good festival for Willie Mullins could see the 8-1 about this talented stayer disappear for post-Cheltenham target
- Ferny Hollow's presence would add extra spice to Champion Chase next month