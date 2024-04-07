Racing Post logo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Irish trainer daring to dream of Classic glory but it's not Aidan O'Brien - it's Gavin Hernon in France

Classic trials are normally all about Aidan O’Brien but, with the Ballydoyle maestro having a mixed time at Leopardstown, the big Classic mover instead came at Longchamp, where Dare To Dream took the Group 3 Prix Vanteaux in good style.

Trained in France by Irishman Gavin Hernon, Dare To Dream had previously come third behind Content and Kitty Rose in a Group 3 at the Curragh in October, and ought to improve as she goes up in trip.

Her dam is closely related to Arc winner Danedream and she does have an entry in the Oaks, for which she is now a top price of 25-1 with Sky Bet (as short as 16-1 with Paddy Power).

Nick WattsWeeklies editor

Published on 7 April 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:30, 7 April 2024

