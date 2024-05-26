Rosallion showed another side to his game and Space Legend looks a tasty 33-1 for the St Leger
What a race the St James's Palace Stakes will be in a few weeks. Notable Speech is the market leader at 6-4, and rightly so after a brilliant performance in the 2,000 Guineas, but it won’t be easy for him.
Rosallion, who took the Irish 2,000 Guineas in gritty style on Saturday, is now a top price of 5-2. The solid Curragh second Haatem is 8-1, and don’t totally discount Henry Longfellow, who is as low as 4-1 in places and as high as 13-2.
Rosallion showed another side to his game in reeling in his stablemate Haatem at the Curragh. It wasn't a blinding turn of speed this time that took him past everything. It was tight, and he needed determination as well as class to not just reach Haatem, but inch past him.
