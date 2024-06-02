City Of Troy's Derby win sees Aidan O'Brien shift Mrs Brown's Boys from the top of my list of things that defy comprehension

There are a few things in life that just defy comprehension. The enduring popularity of Mrs Brown's Boys has long been top of the list, but even that must now have been surpassed by Aidan O'Brien's ability to resurrect horses.

I was sceptical about City Of Troy ahead of the Derby despite O'Brien's insistence that his 2,000 Guineas effort was largely down to trainer error. The draw in stall one appeared to be another nail in the coffin, but everything on the day went like clockwork, even from his inside berth, and there was an air of inevitability about the result all the way up the home straight.

O’Brien and the Coolmore team are now keen to pursue a dirt campaign, and City Of Troy can be backed at 8-1 to win the Breeders' Cup Classic. Connections would dearly love to win that race, but he is shorter still at 6-1 for the Arc, following a more conventional route.