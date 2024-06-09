Royal Ascot odds of 20-1 look too big for this easy winner - the track could be perfect
Believing was the most impressive winner of the day at Haydock on Saturday, landing the Listed Achilles Stakes with extreme ease – and she looks overpriced to make a big impression at Royal Ascot too.
Believing has been tried over as far as seven furlongs and is a Group 3 winner over six, but she didn't appear remotely inconvenienced by dropping to the minimum trip, careering away to win with daylight back to the rest.
Live In The Dream was a big disappointment, and had excuses, but he could have found it tough dealing with Believing even if he had been on top of his game.
