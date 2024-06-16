Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 CarlisleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

It's time to add two Royal Ascot runners to the portfolio - and this handicapper is a potential big improver on day one

The latest GoingStick measurements at Royal Ascot say there will be no difference between the stands' side and far side as both read 7.8.

It's a pertinent point for this column's King Charles III selection, Believing, who is berthed in one of 17. There are fancied contenders in and around her, with favourite Big Evs in stall six and speedball Queen Mary winner Crimson Advocate right next door to her in two.

Regional, Rogue Lightning and Valiant Force are on the other side, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out, although any draw advantage can flip-flop over the five days of the meeting so we'll just have to see what happens. Believing was on Sunday a top price of 8-1 with bet365 and William Hill.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Weeklies editor

Published on inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles