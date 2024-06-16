It's time to add two Royal Ascot runners to the portfolio - and this handicapper is a potential big improver on day one

The latest GoingStick measurements at Royal Ascot say there will be no difference between the stands' side and far side as both read 7.8.

It's a pertinent point for this column's King Charles III selection, Believing, who is berthed in one of 17. There are fancied contenders in and around her, with favourite Big Evs in stall six and speedball Queen Mary winner Crimson Advocate right next door to her in two.

Regional, Rogue Lightning and Valiant Force are on the other side, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out, although any draw advantage can flip-flop over the five days of the meeting so we'll just have to see what happens. Believing was on Sunday a top price of 8-1 with bet365 and William Hill.