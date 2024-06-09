Racing Post logo
Believing now an Ascot contender in an open year but further improvement will still be required

The latest running of the Achilles Stakes fell apart a little with the likes of Marshman, Democracy Dilemma and, most notably, short-priced favourite Live In The Dream disappointing. Democracy Dilemma and Live In The Dream set a sound pace into a headwind, offering some excuse for their performances at Haydock on Saturday, albeit a relatively thin one given the chunky distances they were beaten.

Regardless of the lack of depth, what's clear is that Believing is value for a career-best effort, with a new Racing Post Rating of 115 bettering anything she’d previously achieved by 4lb.

The impressive manner of her victory might have led to a more positive view being taken, but it’s likely she was helped by sheltering from the headwind, slipstreaming the leaders until just over two furlongs out, while it is questionable quite what Commanche Falls, her nearest pursuer, achieved running over a trip short of his optimum.

Matt Gardner

