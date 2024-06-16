- More
James's Delight impresses in York sprint victory but history against him if he goes for the Wokingham
The Macmillan Sprint Handicap is often one of the strongest three-year-old handicaps of the season, won in recent years by the likes of subsequent Listed and Group-race winners Harry Three and Mr Lupton, and by Twilight Son, who went on to win both the Sprint Cup and the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.
This year’s race looked as interesting as ever, although a strong pace and an apparent bias to those drawn low who raced up the middle skewed the competition.
The winner, James’s Delight, was suited by having that strong pace to aim at, having been tapped for toe early, and things rather fell into his lap as he moved into the lead on the favoured part of the track.
