City Of Troy's figure still shy of Aidan O'Brien's best Derby winners - but his best could be yet to come
The pre-race consensus that the Derby looked a substandard race wasn't misplaced – it was borne out in the figures which showed the average rating of the 16 runners to be the lowest of the past ten years, lower even than the Covid Derby won by Serpentine.
What the Derby did have, though, was a potential superstar, and with City Of Troy putting 2,000 Guineas disappointment behind him, the race can now be viewed a lot more positively.
A Racing Post Rating of 125 still rates only a little above par for the Derby winner, but it is a lot better than looked likely before City Of Troy's empathic return to form.
- Rosallion developing into a consistent performer - but he'll need more to down Notable Speech at Royal Ascot
- Audience rates a near-average Lockinge winner - but recent history against him at Royal Ascot
- Ambiente Friendly thrusts himself firmly into the Epsom reckoning with a time not far off a course record set in 1990
- 'Really exciting' Guineas winner Notable Speech can rate higher still given he started racing just over three months ago
- Jonbon matches previous best - and only Altior has beaten his Celebration Chase rating in the last ten years
