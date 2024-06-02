City Of Troy's figure still shy of Aidan O'Brien's best Derby winners - but his best could be yet to come

The pre-race consensus that the Derby looked a substandard race wasn't misplaced – it was borne out in the figures which showed the average rating of the 16 runners to be the lowest of the past ten years, lower even than the Covid Derby won by Serpentine.

What the Derby did have, though, was a potential superstar, and with City Of Troy putting 2,000 Guineas disappointment behind him, the race can now be viewed a lot more positively.

A Racing Post Rating of 125 still rates only a little above par for the Derby winner, but it is a lot better than looked likely before City Of Troy's empathic return to form.