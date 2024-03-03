Robyn Brisland to join Alice Haynes as assistant trainer after saddling last runner at end of January

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Robyn Brisland will act as assistant trainer to Alice Haynes this year after ending his own training career to join the fast-developing Newmarket operation.