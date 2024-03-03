Racing Grapevine
Robyn Brisland to join Alice Haynes as assistant trainer after saddling last runner at end of January
Robyn Brisland will act as assistant trainer to Alice Haynes this year after ending his own training career to join the fast-developing Newmarket operation.
Published on 3 March 2024
