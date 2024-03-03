Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
16:15 HuntingdonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race12 MINS
16:15 HuntingdonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Robyn Brisland to join Alice Haynes as assistant trainer after saddling last runner at end of January

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Robyn Brisland will act as assistant trainer to Alice Haynes this year after ending his own training career to join the fast-developing Newmarket operation.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 March 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 3 March 2024

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine