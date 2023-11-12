Powerhouse yards hit form, a 'crackers' Tolworth move and a trainer to note - three things we learned this week

It has been another busy week in the world of racing. Here we pick out three things we learned . . .

Form of jumps heavyweights an ominous sign for smaller yards

The jumps season is said to go through various gears at several points of the autumn, but there is no greater sign of a shift in proceedings than when the big yards start to dominate the big meetings.

We appear to have reached that juncture in recent days, most noticeably in Ireland where Gordon Elliott took his domination of Down Royal's two-day Champion Chase meeting to new heights with an astonishing 11 winners.

Paul Nicholls could not quite match that in the west country at Exeter and Wincanton, but six winners from those two cards was another statement of intent before proceedings in Britain move on to Cheltenham's November meeting next weekend.

Trainers are a creature of habit and Elliott and Nicholls have a tendency to target this past weekend, while jumps heavyweights Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson often start playing their hands a little later.

The fact that Henderson and Mullins have not yet unleashed most of their stars is an ominous sign for the smaller yards who are desperate to get their hands on a winner or two at jump racing's best fixtures. Spectacular training feats are worth plenty of praise, but one-sided meetings are not favourable for the health of the sport in the long run.

Matt Butler

Henderson correct about 'crackers' Tolworth move

The Tolworth Novices' Hurdle takes place at Aintree, its new home, for the first time on December 26 – a move that has not received unanimous approval.

Nicky Henderson, when reflecting on novice hurdler Willmount's impressive win at Newbury on Thursday, said on Racing TV: "It's a great shame the Tolworth has gone to Aintree over Christmas. Boxing Day is Boxing Day and we can't all be carting off to Aintree with Grade 1 horses with the King George and other big races on at Kempton. It's crackers."

Apart from the fact that jockeys and trainers cannot be in two places at once, the Tolworth – with a new race title of the Formby Novices' Hurdle – will get lost in the run of non-stop racing.

Constitution Hill: winner of the Tolworth at Sandown in 2022 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

For a Grade 1 race with an honour roll including Desert Orchid, French Holly, and more recently Constitution Hill, this is most disappointing – particularly on an afternoon when there is already the Rowland Meyrick at Wetherby and the Grade 1 Christmas Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

Factor in the potential for low sun and omitted hurdles, which has blighted Aintree's last two meetings, and the fact Huntingdon has lost one of its most popular fixtures on the same day, and it really does look a dubious decision.

Jack Haynes

Take note of Williams runners

Venetia Williams did not saddle a runner for four months between June and September but the trainer's horses are demonstrating they are in fine fettle and not in need of their reappearance.

Haut Folin became the seventh horse to make a successful seasonal return for Williams at Ffos Las on Sunday when landing the 3m handicap chase, and the Herefordshire trainer has already sent out a big Saturday winner in Sodexo Gold Cup scorer Victtorino at Ascot.

Her form this month bodes well for the return of last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner L'Homme Presse, who has not run since unseating Charlie Deutsch at the final fence in last season's King George.

He is entered in the Betfair Chase at Haydock on November 25 along with stablemate Royale Pagaille, who is a three-time winner and one-time runner-up from four starts at the Merseyside track.

Charlie Huggins

