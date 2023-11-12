JP McManus-owned Dinoblue 9-2 from 6 for Mares' Chase after Grade 3 win on her return

Dinoblue continued her rapid rise through the ranks with a workmanlike victory on her return in the Grade 3 Barberstown Castle Chase at Naas.

Victorious in handicaps at Fairyhouse and the Punchestown festival in the spring, the Willie Mullins-trained mare fended off the challenge of Fil Dor to continue her winning run under Mark Walsh.

Stablemate and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Sir Gerhard looked set to be Dinoblue's main threat, but parted company with Paul Townend at the second-last fence.

Dinoblue was cut to 9-2 second favourite (from 6) for the Mares' Chase at the festival with Paddy Power.

Should she turn up at Cheltenham, she would bid for her first win at the festival after finishing ninth in the 2022 Mares' Novices' Hurdle and second in last season's Grand Annual Handicap Chase.

Dinoblue's success by one and three-quarter lengths was a first in the 2m contest since 2019 for Mullins.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

