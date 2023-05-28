Paddington well capable of following in former winners' footsteps after completing another Guineas success for O'Brien
The Irish 2,000 Guineas was won in good style by Paddington at the Curragh on Saturday as he gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a 12th success in the Classic.
It is reasonable to believe Paddington has run to at least the same level Chaldean ran to when winning the British equivalent. Hi Royal (113) in third and fifth home Galeron (112) give substance to the form, with Paddington achieving a career-best Racing Post Rating of 120. Following him home in second was Cairo (115), making it a 1-2 for the winningmost trainer of the race.
A winning RPR of 120 puts the performance just below the ten-year average for the Irish 2,000 Guineas, which sits at 120.7. However, Paddington has achieved the same as Native Trail last year, who went on to notch a season-high RPR of 123. And having improved with every run this season, the son of Siyouni has every chance of eclipsing that.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in