Paddington now a genuine Arc contender - three things we learned this week

Glorious Goodwood and Galway took centre stage this week with a veritable feast of racing. Here are three things we learned . . .

Paddington has to be considered a serious Arc player

If Ryan Moore believes Paddington is capable of winning an Arc, who are we to say he won't?

Moore is a man of few words, so when he does speak people tend to listen. Coolmore's MV Magnier did just that immediately after Paddington's latest masterclass in the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, when the jockey said the mega-talented three-year-old could have what it takes to win at Longchamp on October 1.

The son of Siyouni may have raced further than a mile only once, when winning the Eclipse over a mile and a quarter, but there appears plenty of confidence in the Ballydoyle camp that a mile and a half would not faze him.

Paddington won on heavy ground in the Naas handicap he landed off a mark of 97 in March, but being able to best Group 1 performers in similar conditions is a different task entirely. He came through that attritional challenge comfortably as his stamina kicked in towards the finish at Goodwood.

Paddington (Ryan Moore) wins the Sussex Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

That staying power and his suitability to testing terrain have raised the prospect of Paddington being given a crack in the biggest race of them all, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe .

The 1m2½f Juddmonte International at York looks likely to be the next stop in his whirlwind summer, and another win there would only make the temptation of stepping further up in trip even greater.

Henri Bozo, who raised him at his Ecurie des Monceaux nursery, believes Paddington would have no trouble staying a mile and a half, and Aidan O'Brien said hat "anything is possible". Watch this space.

Jockeys cannot give Quickthorn an easy lead again

Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. That saying must have been going through the heads of many members of the weighing room after Quickthorn and Tom Marquand ran away with the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday without seeing a rival.

Quickthorn pulls way ahead of the chasing pack in the glorious surroundings of Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker

In tactics identical to those which saw him land the Lonsdale Cup last year by an even wider margin, the Hughie Morrison-trained stayer quickly built a huge lead, with not one of the riders behind even attempting to stop it happening.

It cost them dearly as Marquand, who also displayed his front-running prowess on 25-1 shot Sumo Sam on Saturday, judged the pace perfectly and had the race in the bag a long way from home.

Oisin Murphy raced in second on Coltrane and said after the race he could not have sat any closer to the leader. While it may not be wise for some to potentially sacrifice their race by getting into a battle with Quickthorn up front, expect solutions to be found wherever he goes next.

If Quickthorn can dictate again so easily, everyone knows by now what the result will be.

Take note when John Quinn heads south

You’re much more likely to see North Yorkshire-based trainer John Quinn out and about at the likes of Catterick, Beverley and Pontefract than at some of the bigger tracks down south, but when he does send some down it is well worth taking note.

Quinn took five horses to Goodwood. Three of them – Lord Riddiford, Jm Jungle and Highfield Princes – were victorious, while Breege finished a close second in the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes and Mr Wagyu was a more than creditable fourth in atrocious conditions in the 27-runner Stewards’ Cup.

Highfield Princess and Jason Hart after winning the King George Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

It was a phenomenal return for Quinn and his team at Highfield stables, whose best strike-rates are all at southern tracks. Sandown, Chelmsford and Epsom top the list, while his successful raid on Goodwood puts it clear of his more regular haunts.

With horses of the quality of Highfield Princess on the books and some exciting younger ones coming through, expect him to continue being a big threat when he targets the major meetings.

Read more . . .

Glorious Goodwood and the Galway festival: which horses caught the eye of our experts in the past week?

'Anything is possible' - Paddington's versatility hailed as Aidan O'Brien plots next move

'She's probably the best filly I'll ever ride' - Highfield Princess 2-1 for Nunthorpe after scintillating King George win

Ten lengths clear after three furlongs and 25 ahead at halfway: how Tom Marquand stole the Goodwood Cup on Quickthorn

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.