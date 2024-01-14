Mystical Power looked brilliant and has stronger Supreme claims than Jeriko Du Reponet

Who is Willie Mullins’ Arkle horse? It’s a key question for punters every year, given Mullins has won five of the last nine runnings, yet it’s mid-January and we’re still in the dark this season.

It was meant to be Facile Vega, but he was well beaten at Christmas and is now out to a best-priced 10-1.

The baton seemed to have been passed to Blood Destiny, but he was also bitterly disappointing at Punchestown on Sunday and couldn’t be fancied for anything at Cheltenham after that – and don’t forget he blew out in the Triumph last year too.