Mystical Power looked brilliant and has stronger Supreme claims than Jeriko Du Reponet
Who is Willie Mullins’ Arkle horse? It’s a key question for punters every year, given Mullins has won five of the last nine runnings, yet it’s mid-January and we’re still in the dark this season.
It was meant to be Facile Vega, but he was well beaten at Christmas and is now out to a best-priced 10-1.
The baton seemed to have been passed to Blood Destiny, but he was also bitterly disappointing at Punchestown on Sunday and couldn’t be fancied for anything at Cheltenham after that – and don’t forget he blew out in the Triumph last year too.
Published on 14 January 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:53, 14 January 2024
