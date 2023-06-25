Mostahdaf runs to eyecatching figure in Prince of Wales's while several three-year-olds thrive on big stage

The headline figure at Royal Ascot this year came in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, when Mostahdaf won by the biggest margin since Duke Of Marmalade also scored by four lengths in 2008.

A Racing Post Rating of 128 surpasses the ten-year standard by 3lb and is bettered in that period only by Crystal Ocean (129) in 2019.

A meeting littered with surprise results (ten winners returned at an SP of 20-1 or bigger) got off to an appropriate start when Triple Time (123) won the Queen Anne. Although unconsidered in the market, Triple Time’s profile is all progress bar one blip at the end of last year, and he rates an up-to-scratch winner.