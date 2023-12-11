Racing Post logo
FeatureBetting World
premium

Minister moves to calm fears new statutory levy will hit problem gambling charities

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Stuart Andrew is set to take on ministerial responsibility for gambling
Stuart Andrew: "We have to guarantee that funding remains secure and accessible"

Gambling minister Stuart Andrew last week moved to allay fears about the provision of problem gambling support as the government continues with plans to create a new system based on a £100 million statutory levy on operators.

The levy was one of the headline proposals contained within the gambling white paper published in April. It will replace the current voluntary levy, which the government described as being "not fit for purpose".

The proceeds, collected by the Gambling Commission, will be ring-fenced for funding for research, education and treatment, including through the NHS, which would become the main commissioner of treatment. 

Published on 11 December 2023

Last updated 18:00, 11 December 2023

