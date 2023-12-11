Minister moves to calm fears new statutory levy will hit problem gambling charities
Gambling minister Stuart Andrew last week moved to allay fears about the provision of problem gambling support as the government continues with plans to create a new system based on a £100 million statutory levy on operators.
The levy was one of the headline proposals contained within the gambling white paper published in April. It will replace the current voluntary levy, which the government described as being "not fit for purpose".
The proceeds, collected by the Gambling Commission, will be ring-fenced for funding for research, education and treatment, including through the NHS, which would become the main commissioner of treatment.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Embattled Kindred Group to exit North America as attention returns to talk of a sale
- Japan's betting market on horseracing provides stark contrast to that of Britain
- 'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops
- FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief
- Entain still suffering consequences of tighter regulation - three key takeouts from betting giant's strategy update
- Embattled Kindred Group to exit North America as attention returns to talk of a sale
- Japan's betting market on horseracing provides stark contrast to that of Britain
- 'It's fantastic to see the way our customers have adapted' - Bar One Racing invest in digital betting shops
- FanDuel still holds 'considerable lead' over DraftKings in US, insists Flutter chief
- Entain still suffering consequences of tighter regulation - three key takeouts from betting giant's strategy update