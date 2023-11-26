Meade operation on hold but quit talk played down as trainers seek answers to below-par campaign

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Rumours Martyn and Freddie Meade will cease their training operation have been played down, but the yard does not expect to have runners until the new year as it seeks to identify the reasons behind a below-par campaign.

The Meades moved to Manton in 2017 and also stand four stallions at the Wiltshire estate. They include Advertise, Meade snr's 2019 Commonwealth Cup winner who also landed the Prix Maurice de Gheest.