Meade operation on hold but quit talk played down as trainers seek answers to below-par campaign
Rumours Martyn and Freddie Meade will cease their training operation have been played down, but the yard does not expect to have runners until the new year as it seeks to identify the reasons behind a below-par campaign.
The Meades moved to Manton in 2017 and also stand four stallions at the Wiltshire estate. They include Advertise, Meade snr's 2019 Commonwealth Cup winner who also landed the Prix Maurice de Gheest.
