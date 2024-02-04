Racing Post logo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Marine Nationale and Gaelic Warrior still too short for Cheltenham after DRF flops - but a 20-1 carrot has been dangled

There's no question which division produced the biggest shake-up in the Cheltenham Festival ante-post markets this weekend as the novice chases at the Dublin Racing Festival proved illuminating and surprising in equal measure.

The Arkle market looks very different following Marine Nationale's comprehensive defeat at Leopardstown – and there's a strong argument that it should look even more different.

An odds-on shot for Cheltenham heading into his prep run, Marine Nationale is still as short as 2-1 in places and no bigger than 3-1, but he should be longer. Owner-trainer Barry Connell must surely be worried about sending him to the Arkle on the back of such a poor run and anyone backing him now is taking a huge risk.

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Published on 4 February 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:00, 4 February 2024

