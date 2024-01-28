Mares' Hurdle at the mercy of Lossiemouth - but Stayers' picture still looks decidedly murky

Saturday was a thrilling day of racing and seemed to make several aspects of the Cheltenham Festival a lot clearer – at least according to the ante-post markets.

Lossiemouth , for instance, is now just 4-6 for the Mares’ Hurdle after putting almost ten lengths between her and fellow mare Love Envoi in the Unibet Hurdle .

The Mares' certainly looks at Lossiemouth’s mercy, which is extraordinary really when you consider how impressive her stablemate Ashroe Diamond was when winning at Doncaster . She is a general 4-1 after staking her claim with an easy victory over Under Control and Gala Marceau, but Lossiemouth’s victory was on another level.