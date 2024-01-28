Mares' Hurdle at the mercy of Lossiemouth - but Stayers' picture still looks decidedly murky
Saturday was a thrilling day of racing and seemed to make several aspects of the Cheltenham Festival a lot clearer – at least according to the ante-post markets.
Lossiemouth, for instance, is now just 4-6 for the Mares’ Hurdle after putting almost ten lengths between her and fellow mare Love Envoi in the Unibet Hurdle.
The Mares' certainly looks at Lossiemouth’s mercy, which is extraordinary really when you consider how impressive her stablemate Ashroe Diamond was when winning at Doncaster. She is a general 4-1 after staking her claim with an easy victory over Under Control and Gala Marceau, but Lossiemouth’s victory was on another level.
Published on 28 January 2024inAnte-Post Angles
Last updated 18:00, 28 January 2024
