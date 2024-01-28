Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ante-Post Angles
premium

Mares' Hurdle at the mercy of Lossiemouth - but Stayers' picture still looks decidedly murky

Saturday was a thrilling day of racing and seemed to make several aspects of the Cheltenham Festival a lot clearer – at least according to the ante-post markets.

Lossiemouth, for instance, is now just 4-6 for the Mares’ Hurdle after putting almost ten lengths between her and fellow mare Love Envoi in the Unibet Hurdle.

The Mares' certainly looks at Lossiemouth’s mercy, which is extraordinary really when you consider how impressive her stablemate Ashroe Diamond was when winning at Doncaster. She is a general 4-1 after staking her claim with an easy victory over Under Control and Gala Marceau, but Lossiemouth’s victory was on another level.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Nicholas WattsDeputy weeklies editor

Published on 28 January 2024inAnte-Post Angles

Last updated 18:00, 28 January 2024

icon
more inAnte-Post Angles
more inAnte-Post Angles