'Life is just good' - Ben Curtis thriving in the New Orleans sunshine on US winter stint
From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport's heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday.
The cold weather may have well and truly arrived but one jockey not feeling the effects is Ben Curtis, who has traded frosty mornings in Britain for sunshine with a winter spent at Fair Grounds racecourse in New Orleans.
The 34-year-old jockey flew out to Louisiana at the start of November after clocking up his 100th winner in Britain for the year and has partnered 16 winners since the track's opening meeting on November 17, including a Listed success at the end of December.
- 'I can get my face around' - former Amo rider Kevin Stott relishing freelance role
- Jump racing on hold for jetsetting Oisin Murphy as he heads west following Indian 1,000 Guineas success
- 'The aim is to keep it growing' - Corach Rambler part-owner sets up new syndicate
- New agent grateful to have Bryony Frost's faith as he makes another promising signing
- Meade operation on hold but quit talk played down as trainers seek answers to below-par campaign