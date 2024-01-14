Racing Post logo
FeatureRacing Grapevine
'Life is just good' - Ben Curtis thriving in the New Orleans sunshine on US winter stint

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

The cold weather may have well and truly arrived but one jockey not feeling the effects is Ben Curtis, who has traded frosty mornings in Britain for sunshine with a winter spent at Fair Grounds racecourse in New Orleans. 

The 34-year-old jockey flew out to Louisiana at the start of November after clocking up his 100th winner in Britain for the year and has partnered 16 winners since the track's opening meeting on November 17, including a Listed success at the end of December. 

Published on 14 January 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 17:22, 14 January 2024

