Leaks and undercover stings - what we have learned about the white paper in the last week

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
More clues about the gambling review white paper have emerged in recent weeks
More clues about the gambling review white paper have emerged in recent weeks

As the countdown continues to the expected publication of the government's gambling review white paper, the industry has found itself in the headlines for all sorts of reasons in the last fortnight.

In the last week there has been a number of what looked to be well-briefed news stories in the press outlining what is expected to be among the government's proposals for reform, while the sector's relationship with parliament came under the spotlight through a sting by The Times on Conservative MP Scott Benton.

Here are some of the things we have learned over the last few days.

Published on 10 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 10 April 2023
