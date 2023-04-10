Leaks and undercover stings - what we have learned about the white paper in the last week
As the countdown continues to the expected publication of the government's gambling review white paper, the industry has found itself in the headlines for all sorts of reasons in the last fortnight.
In the last week there has been a number of what looked to be well-briefed news stories in the press outlining what is expected to be among the government's proposals for reform, while the sector's relationship with parliament came under the spotlight through a sting by The Times on Conservative MP Scott Benton.
Here are some of the things we have learned over the last few days.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in