'Last year was one of the toughest mentally' - PJ McDonald eager to start rebuilding career as a freelancer
PJ McDonald is relishing the prospect of tackling 2024 as a freelance rider after revealing the dramatic suspension of employer John Dance's racing operation caused him mental anguish last year.
McDonald enjoyed a long and successful association with Dance, whose horses were banned from running by the BHA between April and June after the Financial Conduct Authority shut down his business, WealthTek LLP, and placed a £40 million freezing order on his assets having discovered "serious regulatory and operational issues".
That BHA ban was reintroduced in September, shortly after which James Horton quit as Dance's private trainer in Middleham. McDonald aims to maintain his links with the now Newmarket-based Horton, but the five-time Group 1-winning rider – who last year followed up his 2022 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes win on Pyledriver by successfully teaming up with the same horse in the Hardwicke Stakes – is approaching the year as a gun for hire.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'Life is just good' - Ben Curtis thriving in the New Orleans sunshine on US winter stint
- 'I can get my face around' - former Amo rider Kevin Stott relishing freelance role
- Jump racing on hold for jetsetting Oisin Murphy as he heads west following Indian 1,000 Guineas success
- 'The aim is to keep it growing' - Corach Rambler part-owner sets up new syndicate
- New agent grateful to have Bryony Frost's faith as he makes another promising signing
- 'Life is just good' - Ben Curtis thriving in the New Orleans sunshine on US winter stint
- 'I can get my face around' - former Amo rider Kevin Stott relishing freelance role
- Jump racing on hold for jetsetting Oisin Murphy as he heads west following Indian 1,000 Guineas success
- 'The aim is to keep it growing' - Corach Rambler part-owner sets up new syndicate
- New agent grateful to have Bryony Frost's faith as he makes another promising signing