'Last year was one of the toughest mentally' - PJ McDonald eager to start rebuilding career as a freelancer

PJ McDonald is relishing the prospect of tackling 2024 as a freelance rider after revealing the dramatic suspension of employer John Dance's racing operation caused him mental anguish last year.

McDonald enjoyed a long and successful association with Dance, whose horses were banned from running by the BHA between April and June after the Financial Conduct Authority shut down his business, WealthTek LLP, and placed a £40 million freezing order on his assets having discovered "serious regulatory and operational issues".

That BHA ban was reintroduced in September, shortly after which James Horton quit as Dance's private trainer in Middleham. McDonald aims to maintain his links with the now Newmarket-based Horton, but the five-time Group 1-winning rider – who last year followed up his 2022 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes win on Pyledriver by successfully teaming up with the same horse in the Hardwicke Stakes – is approaching the year as a gun for hire.