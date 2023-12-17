Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Jump racing on hold for jetsetting Oisin Murphy as he heads west following Indian 1,000 Guineas success

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Jump racing will have to wait a little longer for Oisin Murphy, as fresh from winning the Indian 1,000 Guineas aboard the Pesi Shroff-trained Jendayi the three-time British champion Flat jockey is heading off for his first proper stint in the US.

Murphy, who was set to have his first ride over jumps this month before Wincanton failed an inspection, is planning to base himself at Gulfstream Park and fulfil his retainer with Qatar Racing.

Published on 17 December 2023

Last updated 16:00, 17 December 2023

