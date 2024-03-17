James Horton back with a bang at new base with fancied Lincoln contender

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Trainer James Horton is planning to make a high-profile return to the racing ranks on Saturday, when one of his first runners out of his new base in Newmarket is set to be a fancied contender for the Lincoln.

The former assistant to Sir Michael Stoute is hoping to put a troubled 18-month episode as private trainer to John Dance behind him, when he saddles the ex-Irish-trained Navagio at Doncaster on Saturday.