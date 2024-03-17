James Horton back with a bang at new base with fancied Lincoln contender
Trainer James Horton is planning to make a high-profile return to the racing ranks on Saturday, when one of his first runners out of his new base in Newmarket is set to be a fancied contender for the Lincoln.
The former assistant to Sir Michael Stoute is hoping to put a troubled 18-month episode as private trainer to John Dance behind him, when he saddles the ex-Irish-trained Navagio at Doncaster on Saturday.
Published on 17 March 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:00, 17 March 2024
