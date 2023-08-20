'I've put on a few pounds but I've not got fat' - Davy Russell agrees to ride again

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Few jockeys come out of retirement twice in the same year, but there aren't many jockeys like Davy Russell – and it's just a one-off this time.

The dual Grand National winner made a brief comeback in the spring when Jack Kennedy was injured and signed off for the final time after landing two more Grade 1s at Aintree on Gerri Colombe and Irish Point for Gordon Elliott.