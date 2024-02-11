Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
16:35 ExeterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race4 MINS
16:35 ExeterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Grapevine
premium

'It's a very different way of riding' – Richard Kingscote making most of first trip to Japan

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Richard Kingscote took time to find his feet on his first trip to Japan but has settled in fully now and the winners have started to flow.

The Derby-winning jockey jumped at the chance to follow the likes of Ryan Moore, Tom Marquand, Hollie Doyle and Luke Morris in taking out a short-term licence this winter, and he believes his experience of competing in one of the world's best jurisdictions will only improve his riding.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 February 2024inRacing Grapevine

Last updated 16:00, 11 February 2024

iconCopy
more inRacing Grapevine
more inRacing Grapevine