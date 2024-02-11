'It's a very different way of riding' – Richard Kingscote making most of first trip to Japan
Richard Kingscote took time to find his feet on his first trip to Japan but has settled in fully now and the winners have started to flow.
The Derby-winning jockey jumped at the chance to follow the likes of Ryan Moore, Tom Marquand, Hollie Doyle and Luke Morris in taking out a short-term licence this winter, and he believes his experience of competing in one of the world's best jurisdictions will only improve his riding.
Published on 11 February 2024inRacing Grapevine
Last updated 16:00, 11 February 2024
