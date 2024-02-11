'It's a very different way of riding' – Richard Kingscote making most of first trip to Japan

From the tack room to the racecourse, Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Richard Kingscote took time to find his feet on his first trip to Japan but has settled in fully now and the winners have started to flow.

The Derby-winning jockey jumped at the chance to follow the likes of Ryan Moore, Tom Marquand, Hollie Doyle and Luke Morris in taking out a short-term licence this winter, and he believes his experience of competing in one of the world's best jurisdictions will only improve his riding.