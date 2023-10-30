Industry regulator urged to cast its net wide when it comes to listening to views on gambling

The Gambling Commission has been urged to listen and absorb the views of as wide a range of people as possible by betting industry figures after its consultation into the government’s gambling review white paper closed this month.

While representatives of leading organisations such as Entain, the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral, and Playtech expressed cautious optimism about the likely outcomes of the consultation, they warned the commission it had to show it had taken seriously the views of the people it had consulted with and was not just paying them lip service.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the white paper at last week's Reputation Matters conference on the future of gambling in the United Kingdom, Grainne Hurst, Entain’s director of corporate affairs, said the commission risked imbalance in its conclusions if it was not open to all views presented.